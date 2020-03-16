Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Credit Agricole S A’s 4th Largest Position

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136,246 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,057.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.