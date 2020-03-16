Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Blackcrane Capital LLC

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

