MMA Capital (MMAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MMAC stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. MMA Capital has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 38.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

