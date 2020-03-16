Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.