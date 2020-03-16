Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $7.12 on Monday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $306,350.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,144 shares of company stock valued at $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

