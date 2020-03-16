MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

MYRG stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

