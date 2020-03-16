Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $30.80 on Monday. Natera has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $44,836,811.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,496 shares of company stock worth $6,275,410. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $20,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,879,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Natera by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 182,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

