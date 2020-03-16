Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NATH stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

