National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBHC. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

NBHC opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. National Bank has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

