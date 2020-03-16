National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:NSA opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 89,963 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

