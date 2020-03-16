Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

NP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Neenah stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Neenah has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Neenah by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

