Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price

News stories about Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tullow Oil earned a coverage optimism score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TUWLF stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

