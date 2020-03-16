Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

