Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

