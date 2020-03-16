Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Nephros by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

