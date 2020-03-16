Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.96

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of -1.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Netflix’s score:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $336.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.09. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

