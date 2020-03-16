New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

NMFC stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 94,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.