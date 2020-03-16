Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Nice in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nice’s FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.75.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

