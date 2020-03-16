NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. NIO has set its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.