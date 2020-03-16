Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOVN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Novan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.92.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

