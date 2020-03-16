NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,922.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,850.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,742.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,600.07 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

