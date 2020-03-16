Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $47,075.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Ruben purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,120 and sold 31,656 shares valued at $264,458. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

