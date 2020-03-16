Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, March 24th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) are set to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $227.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

