Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Second Bancorp worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

