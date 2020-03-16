Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

OLN opened at $10.36 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.