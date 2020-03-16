OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.55

Headlines about OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OMV earned a news sentiment score of 2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted OMV’s analysis:

Get OMV alerts:

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. OMV has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. OMV had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OMV will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMVJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.