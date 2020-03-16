OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OMV earned a news impact score of 2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OMV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get OMV alerts:

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. OMV has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.