On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.80

News articles about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIV opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

