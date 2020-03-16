Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OOMA stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ooma by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

