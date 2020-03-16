Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

