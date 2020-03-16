Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.15

News stories about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Oracle earned a news sentiment score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the enterprise software provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Oracle’s ranking:

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

ORCL opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.