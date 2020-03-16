Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORGO. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Organogenesis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

