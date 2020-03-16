Ovid Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.25 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

