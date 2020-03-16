Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXFD. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.