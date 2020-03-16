Pagerduty (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $15.61 on Monday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,764.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

