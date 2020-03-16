Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

