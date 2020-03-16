Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 572 ($7.52).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 674.50 ($8.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 539 ($7.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 754.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 13.65 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Insiders bought 3,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,122 over the last three months.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

