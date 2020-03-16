PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PetIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $21.82 on Monday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $930,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $398,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 29.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

