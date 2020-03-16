Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.00” Price Target for Superior Gold (CVE:SGI)

Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

