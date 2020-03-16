Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.15” Price Target for RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

Pi Financial set a C$1.15 target price on RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.