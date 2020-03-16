Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Shares of V opened at $175.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

