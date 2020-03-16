Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BPOP opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Popular has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

