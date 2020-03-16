Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Share Price

Headlines about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected United Parcel Service’s ranking:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

