PPG Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $86.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,695,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,315,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.