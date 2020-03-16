Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.39% of Precision BioSciences worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DTIL stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

