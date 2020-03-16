Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

News coverage about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

