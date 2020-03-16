Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:RME opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.80. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.78%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.