Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

