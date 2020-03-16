Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

MLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $7.35 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

