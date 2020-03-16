Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Trecora Resources Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trecora Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TREC. ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

TREC opened at $5.34 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer purchased 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,143.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,143.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,836 shares of company stock worth $213,187 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

